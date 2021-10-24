The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Banc of California worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

NYSE BANC opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.80. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

