The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $437,000 in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $59.00 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

