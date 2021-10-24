The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,899,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.