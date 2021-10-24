The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock worth $1,002,123 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.