The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 862 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,153,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 79,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 66,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $804.14 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

