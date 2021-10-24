The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 194.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $306.62 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

