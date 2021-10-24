The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.89.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $306.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.