The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 65.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

SHYF stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

