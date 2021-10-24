The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

SHYF opened at $39.06 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

