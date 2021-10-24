The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 89,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,923 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of The Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

