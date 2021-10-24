The Transfer Token (TTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $1.17 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.44 or 0.00020657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00084287 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

