The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

