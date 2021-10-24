TheStreet Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSM. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

