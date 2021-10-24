Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New $276,000 Investment in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 33.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 22.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

RMBI stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $193.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Profile

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.