Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New $310,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

