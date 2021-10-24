Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 898,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,364 shares of company stock worth $136,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

CVLY stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

