Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Immersion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Immersion by 135.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $99,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

