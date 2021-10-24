Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,000 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 39,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

