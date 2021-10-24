Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $259,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in News by 74.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 857,762 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of News by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,373,000 after acquiring an additional 653,532 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,923,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,045,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 404,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in News by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

