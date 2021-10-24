Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $315,000 Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,612 shares of company stock valued at $166,321. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

