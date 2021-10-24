TigerCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.31 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $875,727.79 and $7.31 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.18 or 0.00643352 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

