Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Head to Head Contrast

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Tiptree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Tiptree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.56 $90.77 million $0.74 13.66 Tiptree $810.30 million 0.65 -$29.16 million N/A N/A

Trean Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree.

Risk and Volatility

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.37%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Tiptree.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48% Tiptree 5.91% 13.35% 1.70%

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Tiptree on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

