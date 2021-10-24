Titan Coin Price Down 11% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $222.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003853 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007080 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

