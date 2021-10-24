TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$154.00 at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$152.00 to C$154.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on X. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$154.29.

TSE:X opened at C$133.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.99 million. On average, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.1899996 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

