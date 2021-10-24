TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$154.00 at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$152.00 to C$154.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on X. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$154.29.
TSE:X opened at C$133.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$145.69.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.