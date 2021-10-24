Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,928,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,415,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

