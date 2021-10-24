Tornado Cash Trading Down 6.1% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $75.14 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $68.32 or 0.00112301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00102764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,066.82 or 1.00382274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.54 or 0.06658312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021649 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

