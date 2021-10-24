Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.01. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $208.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.48.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

