TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,793 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $103,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.90.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.31. 543,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,653. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.