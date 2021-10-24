Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TVPKF remained flat at $$18.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

