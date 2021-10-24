Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Trex posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after acquiring an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,977. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.56. Trex has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

