Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $14.22 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.