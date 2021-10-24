TrueFi Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $283.35 million and $16.41 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00204267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.