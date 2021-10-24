TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $74.38 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00201791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,277,343,074 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

