Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,880,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $770,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

