Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,537,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,739,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $362,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

