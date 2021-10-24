Truist Initiates Coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 1,880.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.