Truist Trims Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price to $185.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

