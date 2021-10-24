Trulite’s (TRUL) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81. Trulite has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

About Trulite

Trulite Inc engages in creating and commercializing clean energy technologies. Its products include KH4, MP-100, and HyrdoCell. The company was founded in May 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, SC.

