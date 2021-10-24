Trulite’s (TRUL) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81. Trulite has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
About Trulite
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trulite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.