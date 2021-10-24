TrustSwap Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00001892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $102.22 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00203514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,771 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,496 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

