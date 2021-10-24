TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 million.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

