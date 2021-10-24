Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.69

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.69 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 50.72 ($0.66). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 48.84 ($0.64), with a volume of 11,789,990 shares.

Several research firms have commented on TLW. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market cap of £698.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93.

In related news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

About Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

