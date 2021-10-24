Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $822.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.29. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

