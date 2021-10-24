TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.24 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $11.24 million and $225,351.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,638,689,441 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

