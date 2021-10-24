Twitter (TWTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $62.24 on Friday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,162 shares of company stock worth $7,195,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

