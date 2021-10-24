Tyra Biosciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:TYRA) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Tyra Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:TYRA) quiet period will end on Monday, October 25th. Tyra Biosciences had issued 10,800,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $172,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TYRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

