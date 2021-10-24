U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.24% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOAU opened at $18.56 on Friday. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

