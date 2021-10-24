U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce $500.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.74 million and the lowest is $500.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $455.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

USX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,473. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,559,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 186,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 726,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

