Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down to $327.00

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $327.00, but opened at $316.35. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $312.48, with a volume of 752 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth $12,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $8,068,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

