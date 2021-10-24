UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €368.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €328.56 ($386.54).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €277.25 ($326.18) on Thursday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of €289.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €292.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

