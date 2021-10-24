UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,893 ($50.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,005.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,143.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

